Senior Java developer - Equities trading
Location United States, New York
Remuneration 200K USD
Employment type permanent
Updated 27th Oct 2017
Company Realtime Resourcing
Contact Mark Jackman
Phone +62 81 353 118881
Email click here
Senior Front Office Java developer
?OrderManagement,
Electronic Trading and Client ConnectivitySystems
?AdaptableAlgorithmic
Trading Platforms
?
Performance-Sensitive User Interfaces
?DataLake/Warehousing
·Real-Time In-Memory Distributed Systems
·Complex Event Processors
·Pricing, Risk and Booking Systems
We would like to get to know you if any
of the following describe your skills and
experience:
·A software
engineer programming in a complied
language such as C++, Java or C# or interpreted such as
Python.
·Comfortable with core programming concepts and techniques
(e.g. concurrency, memory management).
·Enjoys
working with algorithms and data
structures (e.g. trees, hash maps, queues).
·A keen
interest and experience with machine learning libraries and
techniques.
We would love to hear about your
experience with:
·large
scale, distributed systems or grid computing;
·developing
in functional programming languages like Scala, Haskell and
Erlang;
·natural
language processing libraries and techniques;
·interesting projects outside of the finance
industry;
·any
knowledge, interest or experience you have of the industry and
financial products.