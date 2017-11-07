Quantitative Research Analyst
Location United States, Philadelphia
Employment type permanent
Updated 07th Nov 2017
Company Stevens Capital Management LP
Contact Stevens Capital Management LP
Email click here
Stevens Capital Management LP (?SCM?) is a registered investment
adviser that manages a multi-billion dollar hedge fund that has
been in business for 25+ years.
SCM specializes in the rigorous development and disciplined
implementation of empirically based quantitative trading
strategies. Our highly productive team works in a fast-paced
collegial environment, utilizing extensive data sets, technology
and the scientific method to devise and employ trading strategies
throughout the world?s most liquid financial
markets.
We're seeking highly driven, production-oriented researchers who
possess strong technical skills and a thorough understanding of
economics and finance, along with the necessary combination of
creativity, resourcefulness, pragmatism and attention to detail
to develop successful automated trading strategies.
Primary Responsibilities
-
Utilize your analytical skills, market knowledge and intuition
to develop and implement statistical trading
models.
-
Participate in all aspects of research and trading model
development, including generating research ideas, building data
sets, conducting statistical data analysis and implementing
quantitative production trading models.
Requirements
-
A degree in economics or finance, with extensive coursework in
quantitative disciplines or a quantitative discipline (e.g.
statistics, econometrics, mathematics, engineering, physics or
computer science) with extensive coursework in economics or
finance.
-
Programming experience, ideally including R, C++ and/or
Python.
-
Strong working knowledge of regression, time series analysis
and other statistical techniques.
-
Experience building, organizing and analyzing large data sets
is preferred.
-
The ability to comprehend and synthesize academic literature in
finance, economics and statistics.
-
Strong financial market interest, knowledge and experience are
preferred.
-
The ability to simplify and effectively communicate complex
concepts.