Execution Developer

Location United States, Philadelphia

Employment type permanent

Updated 07th Nov 2017

Company Stevens Capital Management LP

Contact Stevens Capital Management LP

Email click here

Stevens Capital Management LP (?SCM?) is a registered investment adviser that manages a multi-billion dollar hedge fund that has been in business for 25+ years.

SCM specializes in the rigorous development and disciplined implementation of empirically based quantitative trading strategies. Our highly productive team works in a fast-paced collegial environment, utilizing extensive data sets, technology and the scientific method to devise and employ trading strategies throughout the world?s most liquid financial markets.

Execution Developer

We're seeking highly driven, production-oriented developers who possess strong technical skills and the ability to work in a fast-paced collaborative environment.

Primary Responsibilities

  • Develop and support multi-threaded applications with a strong emphasis on high performance.
  • Optimize our multi-faceted low latency global trade execution platform using network and systems programming.
  • Create tools to process, store and analyze quote and order data.
  • Work closely with our quantitative research analysts, engineers and other groups to provide software solutions.

Requirements

  • A minimum of three years professional-level C++ programming experience in a Linux environment.
  • A Computer Science or Mathematics degree.
  • Outstanding problem solving skills.
  • Knowledge of shell scripts and other languages including Java, Python or Perl is a plus.

