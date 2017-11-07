Execution Developer
Stevens Capital Management LP (?SCM?) is a registered investment
adviser that manages a multi-billion dollar hedge fund that has
been in business for 25+ years.
SCM specializes in the rigorous development and disciplined
implementation of empirically based quantitative trading
strategies. Our highly productive team works in a fast-paced
collegial environment, utilizing extensive data sets, technology
and the scientific method to devise and employ trading strategies
throughout the world?s most liquid financial
markets.
Execution Developer
We're seeking highly driven, production-oriented developers who
possess strong technical skills and the ability to work in a
fast-paced collaborative environment.
Primary Responsibilities
-
Develop and support multi-threaded applications with a strong
emphasis on high performance.
-
Optimize our multi-faceted low latency global trade execution
platform using network and systems
programming.
-
Create tools to process, store and analyze quote and order
data.
-
Work closely with our quantitative research analysts, engineers
and other groups to provide software
solutions.
Requirements
-
A minimum of three years professional-level C++ programming
experience in a Linux environment.
-
A Computer Science or Mathematics degree.
-
Outstanding problem solving skills.
-
Knowledge of shell scripts and other languages including Java,
Python or Perl is a plus.