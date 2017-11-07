C++ Market Data Feeds Developer
Location United States, Philadelphia
Employment type permanent
Updated 07th Nov 2017
Company Stevens Capital Management LP
Contact Stevens Capital Management LP
Stevens Capital Management LP (?SCM?) is a registered investment
adviser that manages a multi-billion dollar hedge fund that has
been in business for 25+ years.
SCM specializes in the rigorous development and disciplined
implementation of empirically based quantitative trading
strategies. Our highly productive team works in a fast-paced
collegial environment, utilizing extensive data sets, technology
and the scientific method to devise and employ trading strategies
throughout the world?s most liquid financial
markets.
C++ Market Data Feeds Developer
We are seeking highly driven, production-oriented developers who
possess strong technical skills and the ability to work in a
fast-paced collaborative environment.
This is an opportunity to work in a real-time environment where
you can make immediate contributions. You will be part of a small
team building real-time data feed handlers for the largest
financial exchanges such as the NYSE, LSE, TSE, CME, BATS, ICE
and NASDAQ.
Primary Responsibilities
-
Develop and implement infrastructure to support market data and
trading.
-
Develop and maintain market data feeds.
-
Build and design large scale applications, with a focus on
reducing latency and improving the performance of the
system.
Requirements
-
High proficiency in C++ development in a Linux
environment.
-
A Computer Science degree.
-
Outstanding problem solving skills.
-
Familiarity with multi-threading and networking protocols
(TCP/IP, Multicast preferred).
-
Experience in a real-time environment in the Financial
industry.