Technical Recruiter
Location United States, Philadelphia
Employment type permanent
Updated 07th Nov 2017
Company Stevens Capital Management LP
Stevens Capital Management LP (?SCM?) is a registered investment
adviser that manages a multi-billion dollar hedge fund that has
been in business for 25+ years.
SCM specializes in the rigorous development and disciplined
implementation of empirically based quantitative trading
strategies. Our highly productive team works in a fast-paced
collegial environment, utilizing extensive data sets, technology
and the scientific method to devise and employ trading strategies
throughout the world?s most liquid financial
markets.
Technical Recruiter
Job Description:
We're seeking a technical recruiter with extensive experience
recruiting software developers to work in a fast paced, high
performance computational environment. Candidates should be
familiar with the requirements of highly selective, data
intensive, quantitative research-driven organizations, and
possess an established recruiting network.
Primary Responsibilities:
-
Design and implement tailored recruiting
strategies.
-
Identify and prioritize recruiting sources and networks.
-
Work with colleagues to develop job descriptions and
specifications.
-
Source and attract highly qualified
candidates.
-
Conduct interviews and employ tools and methods to assess
applicants' skills, experience and aptitudes.
-
Represent SCM at recruiting events and
functions.
Requirements:
-
Proven experience recruiting software developers for highly
selective, data intensive, technology reliant
organizations.
-
Solid familiarity with the personnel and technology
requirements of a high performance computational
environment.
-
Established recruiting contacts in software development and the
related academic communities.
-
Experience recruiting for low latency securities trading
organizations is a strong plus.
-
Creative thinker who can generate innovative recruiting
strategies.
-
Excellent communication and interpersonal
skills.