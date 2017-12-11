Technical Recruiter
Location United States, Philadelphia
Employment type permanent
Updated 11th Dec 2017
Company Stevens Capital Management LP
Stevens Capital Management LP (?SCM?) is a registered investment adviser that manages a multi-billion dollar hedge fund that has been in business for 25+ years.
SCM specializes in the rigorous development and disciplined implementation of empirically based quantitative trading strategies. Our highly productive team works in a fast-paced collegial environment, utilizing extensive data sets, technology and the scientific method to devise and employ trading strategies throughout the world?s most liquid financial markets.
Technical Recruiter
Job Description:
We're seeking a technical recruiter with extensive experience recruiting software developers to work in a fast paced, high performance computational environment. Candidates should be familiar with the requirements of highly selective, data intensive, quantitative research-driven organizations, and possess an established recruiting network.
Primary Responsibilities:
- Design and implement tailored recruiting strategies.
- Identify and prioritize recruiting sources and networks.
- Work with colleagues to develop job descriptions and specifications.
- Source and attract highly qualified candidates.
- Conduct interviews and employ tools and methods to assess applicants' skills, experience and aptitudes.
- Represent SCM at recruiting events and functions.
Requirements:
- Proven experience recruiting software developers for highly selective, data intensive, technology reliant organizations.
- Solid familiarity with the personnel and technology requirements of a high performance computational environment.
- Established recruiting contacts in software development and the related academic communities.
- Experience recruiting for low latency securities trading organizations is a strong plus.
- Creative thinker who can generate innovative recruiting strategies.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.