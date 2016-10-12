LSEG opens new technology facility in Sri Lanka

Donald Brydon, LSEG

Headquartered in the TRACE Expert City precinct of Colombo, the new technology hub was opened by the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe and LSEG Chairman, Donald Brydon.

LSEG will directly employ 400 personnel in high-technology jobs, with an additional 1,200 employed indirectly. These employees will be tasked with providing technical support services for the Group's global network.

London Stock Exchange Group has experience of working in Sri Lanka through its trading and technology business, MilllenniumIT, based in Colombo and Malabe.

Donald Brydon, Chairman, LSEG said: "Given our long history and very successful experience of working in Sri Lanka, it is the natural destination for LSEG's new business services technology division."