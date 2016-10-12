FXCM US integrates QuantConnect's algo trading platform

Jared Broad, QuantConnect

New York - Forex Capital Markets, (FXCM US or FXCM) the US entity of FXCM Inc. a provider of foreign exchange trading and related services, has announced Live Trading Integration with QuantConnect, a cloud-based algorithmic trading platform. Paired with FXCM's No Dealing Desk (NDD) execution, algo traders can run strategies with no restrictions and access anonymous order execution with FXCM's execution API.



QuantConnect was built on the Lean Algorithmic Trading Engine (Lean), an open source fully managed C# algorithmic trading engine built for desktop and cloud usage. Python, C#, and F# are all supported, along with mathematical libraries of each language.

QuantConnect users can access FXCM's historical tick, second and 1 min price history dating back to 2007. With more than 24,000 quants participating in the QuantConnect forums, users can search thousands of solutions, clone algorithms with one click, and get advice from experienced quants.

"QuantConnect is excited to integrate with FXCM to provide powerful algorithmic trading services to its FX clients, furthering our mission to be the infrastructure which drives algorithmic trading in the future," stated Jared Broad, CEO of QuantConnect.

Clients with rack space outside of FXCM's data center are provided with Metrolink access, a service that connects data centers directly to minimize latency. FXCM partners with multiple VPS providers with a physical presence in FXCM's data center, offering virtual hosting options to clients who prefer to not maintain their own rack space.

FXCM offers the industry standard FIX API (available with or without market depth), FXConnect API, and Java. Each API is tailored for different client needs. Free price history is available in all timeframes through FXConnect API. Traders in need of developers can utilize FXCM's Programming Services team to build custom strategies.