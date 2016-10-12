Object Trading integrates DMA platform with uTrade screen

Object Trading has integrated with uTrade, an independent trading screen vendor. The first client will go live this month using uTrade's screen and Object Trading's direct market access.

Through this partnership, Object Trading clients get access to markets that uTrade connects to natively, and uTrade clients get access to 60+ markets connected to the Object Trading DMA Platform. Any firm already on the Object Trading DMA Platform that requires access to emerging or frontier markets can now add them without making any changes to their API.

uTrade is a multi-asset trading platform for equities, futures, options, commodities, FX, CFDs, interest rate swap futures, etc. uTrade's platform includes web, mobile and desktop trading front ends, along with risk management and global market access.

It provides analytics, charting, depth scalper, spreads trading, GTC order types, detailed reporting etc. It includes native access to India's NSE, BSE, MCX, and NCDEX; the Moscow Exchange; and emerging and frontier markets including ALTX, CASE, and Seed CX as well as several other venues.