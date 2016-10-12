CJC launches big data visualisation platform MosaicOA

CJC Ltd, the managed service and cloud platform technology provider, has launched MosaicOA (Open Analytics), a big data visualisation platform, and the first release from the Mosaic Suite of products. MosaicOA is now in production at 10 investment banks visualising the ITOA for the global market data infrastructure.

CJC have been developing MosaicOA for over 2 years, the solution was developed with software developers Corellasoft and Apogee Software. Clients provide a real-time stream of their infrastructure data from the client datacentre, to the CJC cloud in Equinix. All events are logged for long term analysis, on high performance storage. The visualisation runs on CJC private cloud platform, supported by CJC support teams to ensure the data has no interruptions. The client then retrieves the data by a browser based front end.

Peter Williams, Senior Technical Director, CJC commented, "The clients monitoring system collects data from standard sources such as CPU, memory etc. As well as collecting health and performance metrics from industry specific components such as Solace, TREP, BPIPE, Corvil etc. Right now, our environment receives over 256,000 separate infrastructure measurements."