Hazelcast and Azul team to deliver SLA assurance for Java-based businesses

Palo Alto - Azul Systems, the provider of Java runtime solutions, has partnered with Hazelcast, the open source in-memory data grid, to enable explicit Service Level Agreement (SLA) assurance for Java-based in-memory computing applications. By combining Zing plus Hazelcast Enterprise, Java-based businesses can deliver consistent in-memory application performance without the risk of performance-robbing Java runtime artifacts.

A recent benchmark showed that the Zing/Hazelcast combination had a maximum latency of 8 milliseconds at the 99.99th (four nines) percentile. The same workload using the Oracle HotSpot JVM had a maximum latency of 225 milliseconds, an improvement of over 28X when using Zing. Across the entire latency profile range, average transactions were 40% faster with Zing. In all cases the configuration was identical, using 2-node clusters and both 1 and 2 GB JVM heaps.

Greg Luck, CEO of Hazelcast said: "Achieving predictable latency with Java has been traditionally managed with smaller heaps and garbage collection (GC) tuning. But with Azul Zing we can achieve a latency cap of