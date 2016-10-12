The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Saxo Bank and Phoenix Finance to form strategic partnership

First Published 6th December 2016

Saxo Bank and fintech firm, Phoenix Finance, sign MOU to form a white label partnership. The integration process will start in Q1 2017.

The partnership will enable Phoenix Finance, a financial technology firm headquartered in Beijing, China, to integrate Saxo's investment and trading capabilities directly into their own applications and systems and enhance its offering to clients.

Saxo Bank's multi-asset trading technology offers access to 30,000 financial instruments, it is expected that Phoenix Finance's client base will have a particular interest in Saxo's international equity and fixed income offerings.

The strategic partnership will be based on Saxo Bank's Open API, the Open API launched in 2015, offers partners a wide range of customizations of Saxo Bank's multi-asset investment and trading technology.

Commenting on the partnership, Adam Reynolds, CEO, Asia Pacific, Saxo Bank said: "We are delighted to be working with Phoenix Finance on this new partnership which demonstrates our ongoing commitment to becoming a trading facilitator and technology provider for banks and brokers around the world."

