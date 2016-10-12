Saxo Bank and Phoenix Finance to form strategic partnership

Adam Reynolds, Saxo Bank

The partnership will enable Phoenix Finance, a financial technology firm headquartered in Beijing, China, to integrate Saxo's investment and trading capabilities directly into their own applications and systems and enhance its offering to clients.

Saxo Bank's multi-asset trading technology offers access to 30,000 financial instruments, it is expected that Phoenix Finance's client base will have a particular interest in Saxo's international equity and fixed income offerings.

The strategic partnership will be based on Saxo Bank's Open API, the Open API launched in 2015, offers partners a wide range of customizations of Saxo Bank's multi-asset investment and trading technology.

Commenting on the partnership, Adam Reynolds, CEO, Asia Pacific, Saxo Bank said: "We are delighted to be working with Phoenix Finance on this new partnership which demonstrates our ongoing commitment to becoming a trading facilitator and technology provider for banks and brokers around the world."