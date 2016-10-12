FlexTrade appoints Aaron Levine Vice President, OEMS Solutions

Aaron Levine, FlexTrade

New York - FlexTrade Systems, a provider of multi-asset execution and order management systems, has announced the appointment of Aaron Levine as Vice President, OEMS Solutions.

Based in the company's headquarters in New York, Levine will manage sales and business development for FlexTrade's new OEMS solution, FlexONE.

Aaron Levine comes to FlexTrade after spending three years at Bloomberg AIM, where he handled OMS sales and relationship management. Prior to Bloomberg, Levine worked at Eze Software Group for three years as an OMS business consultant.