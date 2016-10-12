Thomson Reuters launches ONESOURCE AEOI

New York - Thomson Reuters has announced the launch of Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE AEOI, a solution to help financial institutions manage the regulatory compliance burden of the common reporting standard (CRS) for the automatic exchange of information (AEOI) proposed by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The enhanced offering consists of two applications, Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE AEOI Documentation, which focuses on the tax form validation and documentation needed for FATCA and CRS customer diligence, and Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE AEOI Reporting, which offers a global, multi-jurisdictional reporting engine.

Key features of the solution include:

CRS-specific content with the addition of the OECD CRS schema to provide customers with the most up-to-date regulatory information.

Country-specific updates to the schemas to support CRS for the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Finland and Norway, with more jurisdictions to come shortly across the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Support for multiple filing regimes per financial institution to allow for ease of filing in a multitude of countries.

ONESOURCE AEOI currently covers over 175 jurisdictions for FATCA reporting and early adopter countries that have been published for CRS. It integrates with any organization's existing process.