Euroclear Bank goes live on Taskize

John O’Hara, Taskize

London - Taskize has announced that Euroclear Bank, the Brussels based international central securities depositary (ICSD), has gone live on its platform and will offer its 1,500 clients sponsored access to the Taskize issue management network, providing the banks with access to Euroclear services.

John O'Hara, CEO and Co-Founder of Taskize said: "In response to cost challenges and increased complexity, Taskize provides operations professionals with the kind of technology innovation previously only seen in the front office but tailored to the unique needs of the middle and back-office."