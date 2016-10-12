CME Group exec joins Chamber of Digital Commerce Board of Advisors

Washington, D.C. - The Chamber of Digital Commerce has appointed Rumi Morales to its Board of Advisors.

Morales leads CME Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of CME Group. CME Ventures makes minority stake investments in early stage companies that may impact the financial services industry, including digital asset and distributed ledger technologies.

Before joining CME Group in 2010, Morales led the APAC business of Goldman Sachs' Global Markets Institute in Hong Kong. She was named to Crain's Chicago Business 2014 Tech 50, Institutional Investor's 2015 Fintech Finance 35, and Crain's Chicago Business 2015 40 Under 40lists.

"Blockchain technology is beginning to transform the way financial markets operate and holds the same potential for risk management," said Morales. "The Chamber of Digital Commerce is securing the future of this technology by driving appropriate policy, and CME Group is committed to advancing this shared vision and encouraging innovation in fintech."

Other members of the Advisory Board are Matthew Roszak, Co-founder of Bloq, Don Tapscott, and Mark Wetjen of the DTCC.