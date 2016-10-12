FCA and HKMA collaborate on fintech

Christopher Woolard, FCA

According to the Agreement, the FCA and the HKMA will collaborate on initiatives such as referrals of innovative firms, joint innovation projects, information exchange and experience sharing, to facilitate financial innovation in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong.

For the UK this represents the fifth co-operation agreement that the FCA has signed with international authorities after Australia, Singapore, South Korea, and China.

The Co-operation Agreement with the HKMA will reduce the barriers for authorised firms looking to grow to scale overseas and assist non-UK innovators interested in entering the market the FCA oversees.

Christopher Woolard, Executive Director of Strategy and Competition at the FCA, said: "Alongside promoting innovation in UK businesses, we also want to see the best firms from around the world coming to the UK. Both consumers and the wider UK economy benefit from this transfer of ideas and innovation. The Agreement signed today with the HKMA is a good example of this type of international co-operation and we look forward to working to promote innovation and reduce barriers to entry for firms both here in the UK and in Hong Kong."