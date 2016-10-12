Bloomberg launches NDF executable streaming on FXGO

Tod Van Name, Bloomberg

New York - Bloomberg has announced the release of its executable streaming for non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) on FXGO, its foreign exchange trading platform.

Standard Chartered Bank will be the first liquidity provider to participate. This will allow the bank to contribute executable pricing across a range of Asian and Latin American non-deliverable currencies to meet the needs of its corporate and institutional clients.

The solution integrates Bloomberg's FX execution and straight through processing (STP) tools with Standard Chartered' s provision of liquidity. It offers an end-to-end workflow for NDF trading to Standard Chartered clients who wish to deploy execution using the Bloomberg Terminal.

"Expanding Bloomberg's Foreign Exchange trading platform, FXGO, to support streaming of NDFs enables us to give the FX community more access to emerging markets, while bringing new levels of automation, trading efficiency and market transparency to our clients." said Tod Van Name, Bloomberg's Global Head of FX Electronic Trading.