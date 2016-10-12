BoE investigation finds Citi exacerbated sterling flash crash

On Friday 7 October at shortly after midnight, GBP/USD fell as much as 8.7% in just two minutes.

A trader on Citi's foreign exchange desk in Tokyo reportedly "panicked" and sent multiple sell orders to an aggregator, software that aggregates liquidity from different trading venues. This contributed to the precipitous decline in the pound.

Whether the selling short-circuited internal controls at Citi will likely be an important focus for the investigation. Not surprisingly, the bank has been cagey about this.

Regulators in the UK reportedly contacted banks following the flash crash to remind them of their obligation to build-in safety features to their execution algorithms.