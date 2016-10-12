IBM announces blockchain ecosystem

Bridget Van Kralingen, IBM

New York - IBM's blockchain ecosystem program is designed for innovators looking to build real networks -- venture capitalists, start-ups, systems integrators, independent software vendors and enterprise developers.

IBM blockchain professionals will hold "office hours" via the Hyperledger Fabric Slack channel providing support to developers and help with troubleshooting. This is in addition to the courses and learning modules for business users and developers already available on developerWorks. These will be augmented with code libraries, smart contract templates and tools currently in development to speed the creation of blockchain apps.

Bridget Van Kralingen, senior vice president, IBM Industry Platforms said: "The growing maturity of the Hyperledger Project code is a major milestone. That's why IBM is investing to help developers accelerate the creation of blockchain networks by providing an environment where these players can work together."

For more information on the IBM Blockchain ecosystem, visit: Http://ibm.com/blockchain/ecosystem.html



