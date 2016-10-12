Euler Investments selects OptionsCity market-making software and API services
First Published 8th December 2016
Chicago - OptionsCity Software, the provider of electronic trading solutions for professional futures and options traders, has announced that Euler Investments, a London-based hedge fund, has selected OptionsCity Metro to facilitate their market-making activities as well as CityTrader and City API for futures and options trading.
Traders at Euler Investments will leverage Metro in the energy and commodity markets.
"We've experienced volatility across the globe, and it is critical for those who are trading to have reliable software that allows them to trade during wild moves in the markets, while keeping them safe." Said Rob Perkins, Business Development Manager for the OptionsCity London office.