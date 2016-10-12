Automated Trader Update: Cybergeddon averted - for now

It's a wicked world out there: following a four-year investigation, an international cyber operation to dismantle the Avalanche cloud-hosting service was led by Europol, the FBI and German police. Meanwhile the European Commission fined Credit Agricole, HSBC and JPMorgan Chase €485 million for Euribor fixing, PIMCO settled SEC charges of misleading investors about ETF performance, and a Bank of England investigation put Citi in the frame for exacerbating the recent sterling flash crash.

Prevention better than cure perhaps, as the UK's FCA proposed a clampdown on CFDs, and Japan Exchange Group announced plans to register and monitor high frequency traders.

And whilst it's quite difficult to make any kind of prediction in these strange days, Saxo made a bold attempt with 10 'outrageous' ones for 2017.

Industry News

The UK's FCA and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority announced a fintech collaboration.

Equinix is to acquire 24 data center sites from Verizon in a $3.6 billion deal, and Blackstone is to buy a stake in BTIG.

FIA upgraded its SEF Tracker data service.

CFTC approved rules for swap dealer capital requirements.

Products and Services

BlackRock's Aladdin integrated ICE's Continuous Evaluated Pricing tool.

Thomson Reuters and BestX partnered to offer FX transaction cost analysis.

FXCM US integrated QuantConnect's algo trading platform.

Three new FRTB tools from GoldenSource, Percentile, and IHS Markit and Oliver Wyman.

Reuters developed an algo to track and verify breaking news on Twitter.

CJC launched big data visualisation platform MosaicOA.

Hazelcast and Azul teamed up to deliver SLA assurance for Java-based businesses.