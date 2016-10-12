Linedata enhances Linedata Global Hedge porfolio management system

Gary Brackenridge, Linedata

Linedata has launched an updated version of its portfolio management system, Linedata Global Hedge.

The enhancements to Linedata's platform will help hedge funds and asset managers to meet increased reporting requirements, for example under MiFID II, via straight-through processing (STP) and a full audit trail for all transactions.

The new features also facilitate the trend of investment managers moving away from cash and diversifying into a broader range of asset classes. A wider range of features for different asset classes, including bank debt, repurchase agreements, swaps and fixed income, will support clients' seeking alternative means of generating income in this low growth environment.

Gary Brackenridge, Global Head of Asset Management at Linedata, said: "Alternative and institutional managers are facing a number of major challenges in their quest for alpha against the backdrop of an evolving regulatory landscape and a challenging economic environment. Linedata's portfolio management system equips hedge funds and institutional managers of all sizes with the means to meet these challenges head-on."