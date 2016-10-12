Enforcement Director Andrew J. Ceresney to leave SEC

Andrew J. Ceresney, SEC

During his nearly four years as head of the agency's largest division, Mr. Ceresney implemented approaches that strengthened the Division's investigative and litigation practices and enhanced its effectiveness and impact. Under his leadership, the Enforcement Division brought significant cases across the entire spectrum of the securities industry, achieving record numbers of enforcement actions and monetary remedies.

During Mr. Ceresney's tenure, the Commission filed more than 2,850 enforcement actions and obtained judgments and orders totaling more than $13.8 billion in monetary sanctions. The SEC also charged over 3,300 companies and over 2,700 individuals, including many CEOs, CFOs, and other senior corporate officers.

Prior to joining the SEC in April 2013, Mr. Ceresney served as a litigation partner in the law firm of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and was co-chair of its White Collar Group. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Chief Appellate Attorney in the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Upon Mr. Ceresney's departure, Stephanie Avakian, Deputy Director of the SEC's Enforcement Division, will become the Acting Director. Ms. Avakian joined the SEC in June 2014 from the law firm of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. She previously worked in the SEC Enforcement Division as a branch chief in the New York Regional Office, and later served as a counsel to SEC Commissioner Paul Carey.