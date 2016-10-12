Boerse Berlin implements Scila Surveillance

Börse Berlin has chosen to implement Stockholm-based Scila Surveillance's real-time market surveillance solution to monitor and prevent market abuse and insider dealing.

"Börse Berlin is investing in proven technology deployed at over 30 sites since 2008. By deploying a next generation surveillance system, investors and end clients can remain confident that trading is done in a fair, transparent and orderly way', says Lars-Ivar Sellberg, Executive Chairman and one of the Co-Founders at Scila.

Scila provides real-time market surveillance solutions to exchanges, regulators and trading firms. Exchanges using Scila technology include Deutsche Börse, New York Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange. The system is fully compliant with Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and includes a selection of alert rules and reports, search and replay functionality as well as visualization views.