Nasdaq launches Copenhagen 25 for Danish market

Copenhagen - Nasdaq has announced the introduction of the Copenhagen 25 index (OMXC25). The C25 is a capped index comprising the 25 shares with the highest six-month turnover and the largest free float adjusted market capitalization.

The C25 index will be effective from December 19, 2016 with a base value of 1000.

After a 12-month period, the C25 will replace the C20 CAP as the leading index for the Danish equity market at the December 2017 review. Nasdaq intends to discontinue the C20 index family, but only after all derivatives products, investment funds and ETPs have expired or have relocated to the new C25.

The change will mean that after December 2017 the leading Danish index will have five additional index constituents, which will mark a return to the original KFX 25 constituent format from 1989. The change also means that more companies will be eligible for inclusion into the leading Danish stock index.

The selection rules for the C25 will rank all Danish listed shares according to free float adjusted market capitalization. The top 35 shares will constitute the C25 basic portfolio. Out of this, the top 25 shares with the highest turnover during six months will be included into the C25 active portfolio.