IMC Shipping joins Baltic Exchange member

Michael Syn, SGX

Singapore Exchange has announced that IMC Shipping has joined the Baltic Exchange, having been the first to apply for membership since SGX acquired the London shipping institution.

Michael Syn, Head of Derivatives at SGX, said, "We are delighted to welcome another new Baltic member from Asia as we look to enhance growth opportunities amid the shift in seaborne trade to this part of the world. As participation in the Baltic increases, the maritime community as a whole will benefit from a more reliable and independent view of the markets."

SGX on 8 November completed its acquisition of the Baltic Exchange, the independent source of maritime market information for the trading and settlement of physical and derivative shipping contracts, including forward freight agreements (FFAs).