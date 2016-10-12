CME Group announces new senior management positions

Chicago - CME Group has appointed Julie Winkler and Kim Taylor to new roles on its management team.

Winkler, a 20-year veteran of CME Group, will serve as the company's Chief Commercial Officer, overseeing sales, product marketing, research and data analysis functions as well as the company's innovation lab. Winkler will report to CME Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. She fills the position formerly held by Bryan Durkin, who assumed the role of President last month.

Taylor, who has worked at CME Group for nearly 30 years, will serve in a newly created role as President, Clearing and Post-Trade Services, with responsibility for the company's clearing house, post-trade and digitization businesses, also reporting to Duffy.

Winkler previously served as Senior Managing Director, Research and Product Development since 2014. She has held a variety of leadership roles across research, index services and business development areas since joining the company as a staff investigator in 1996.

Taylor most recently served as President, Global Operations, Technology and Risk since 2014. She has held a variety of leadership roles in CME Clearing since she joined the company in 1989, including President, CME Clearing from 2004-2014. Before joining CME, Taylor held sales positions with Sprint and MacDonald Broadcasting Corp.