The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

SEF Tracker online: November data now available

First Published 12th December 2016

FIA: November 2016 SEF Tracker now available online.

Total trading volume on SEFs averaged $465.6 billion per day during the month of November, with an increase of 11.1% from the previous month and 27.5% from November 2015.

Overview Dashboard: a high-level view of monthly volume trends and year-to-date SEF market share.

In-Depth Dashboard: designed for a closer look at volume and market share information in each asset class.

  • Copyright © Automated Trader Ltd 2016 - Strategies | Compliance | Technology

click here to return to the top of the page