SEF Tracker online: November data now available
First Published 12th December 2016
FIA: November 2016 SEF Tracker now available online.
Total trading volume on SEFs averaged $465.6 billion per day during the month of November, with an increase of 11.1% from the previous month and 27.5% from November 2015.
Overview Dashboard: a
high-level view of monthly volume trends and year-to-date SEF
market share.
In-Depth Dashboard: designed for a closer look at volume and market share information in each asset class.