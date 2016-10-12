Risk Focus to join UnaVista's Partner Programme

Brian Lynch, Risk Focus

London and Paris - Risk Focus, the provider of regulatory control and testing solutions, has signed up to UnaVista's Partner Program. This paves the way for MiFIR transaction reporting through the UnaVista ARM (Approved Reporting Mechanism) to be integrated into the Report-it suite of reporting controls.

UnaVista MiFID Transaction Reporting and EMIR Trade Repository will join the DTCC GTR (Global Trade Repository) and CME's ETR (European Trade Repository), already supported on the Report-it platform.

Risk Focus CEO, Brian Lynch, said: "With a growing list of clients worldwide we need to provide solutions that are truly global and cover the full scope of reporting jurisdictions and destinations for trade and transaction reporting. Partnering with UnaVista will provide tremendous value to our shared client base."