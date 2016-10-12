Bats expands real-time benchmark indices to continental Europe

Mark Hemsley, Bats Europe

London - Bats Europe has announced it will launch eight new benchmark indices for the French, German, Swiss and Italian markets on 19 December 2016. The indices will offer an alternative to those provided by the incumbent index providers.

Mark Hemsley, CEO of Bats Europe, said: "As the largest pan-European stock exchange, we have unique insights into the needs and challenges of investors across the continent, many of whom have become increasingly frustrated by the rising costs of index data."

The eight new Bats Indices are broken down by country as follows: