SCBS chooses Horizon for market making & Delta One trading

Paris and Bangkok - Horizon Software has announced that SCB Securities, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Siam Commercial Bank, has chosen the latest version of Horizon Electronic Trading Platform for its derivatives desk. SCBS will be using Horizon for advanced warrant market making and Delta One trading activities on the SET (The Stock Exchange of Thailand) and TFEX (Thailand Future Exchange).

M.L.Thongmakut Thongyai, Chief Executive Officer of SCB Securities, commented: "Horizon's 'Trade Your Way' technology gives us the trading flexibility we need; the extensive functionality of the platform has already resulted in us looking to expand the scope of our work with them."