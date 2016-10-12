Nomura launches new wholesale fund for HNWIs in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur - Nomura Asset Management Malaysia, a Malaysian fund management unit of Nomura Holdings, is for the first time extending its offering to individual investors in Malaysia who meet minimum net worth or income thresholds.

The Nomura Global High Conviction Fund, a locally domiciled wholesale fund that feeds into Nomura Funds Ireland - Global High Conviction Fund, is available in Malaysia from today. Among individuals, this category includes those whose total net personal assets exceed MYR 3 million or gross annual income exceeded MYR 300,000 in the preceding year.

The target fund domiciled in Ireland deploys the firm's global equities team for individual stock selection, with an emphasis on timely purchase of a select number of companies trading below intrinsic value. It aims to help investors to earn better returns through a highly concentrated, global equity portfolio of 17-25 stocks and is benchmarked to the MSCI All Country World Index.

"We see the benefits of diversification as relatively small beyond about 20-30 stocks, so with this strategy we look to concentrate our investments for potentially higher returns," said Mr. Tom Wildgoose, Head of Equity Investment, Nomura Asset Management UK, and manager of the target fund.

Mr. Leslie Yap, Head of Investment, Nomura Asset Management Malaysia, will serve as the fund manager of the local feeder fund. The target fund is co-managed by Mr. Ilan Chaitowitz and supported by a team of 18 investment professionals.