NovaSparks market data coverage tops 50 feeds

First Published 13th December 2016

FPGA market data vendor adds 10 markets in five continents.

Luc Burgun, NovaSparks

New York, London and Paris - NovaSparks, the field programmable gate array (FPGA) market data company, has expanded the market data coverage of NovaTick, its ticker plant product.

The Company added 10 markets across Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Northern Europe and Canada in the last five months.

Luc Burgun, NovaSparks CEO, said: "Our ability to add so many feeds in such a short period of time demonstrates our capacity to quickly respond to customer demand and the maturity of our development methodology. We now cover over 50 feeds globally."

The 10 Markets That Were Recently Added

In Japan:

Osaka Securities Exchange, CHI-X Japan and SBI JapanNext

In Australia:

Australian Stock Exchange and CHI-X Australia

In Hong Kong:

Hong Kong Stock Exchange

In South Africa:

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

In Northern Europe:

Nasdaq Nordic and Oslo Stock Exchange

In Canada:

Omega ATS

