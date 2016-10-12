NovaSparks market data coverage tops 50 feeds

Luc Burgun, NovaSparks

New York, London and Paris - NovaSparks, the field programmable gate array (FPGA) market data company, has expanded the market data coverage of NovaTick, its ticker plant product.

The Company added 10 markets across Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Northern Europe and Canada in the last five months.

Luc Burgun, NovaSparks CEO, said: "Our ability to add so many feeds in such a short period of time demonstrates our capacity to quickly respond to customer demand and the maturity of our development methodology. We now cover over 50 feeds globally."