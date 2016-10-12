Thomson Reuters consolidates content feeds for compliance

Stuart Martin, Thomson Reuters

New York and London - Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence Feeds (TRRI Feeds) provides firms with automated regulatory alerts from a database covering 750 global regulators, with notifications on developments delivered up to three times per day.

This offering's user interface enables compliance teams to create multiple feeds configured to their regulatory requirements by content type, geography, keyword, sector, organizations, and themes.

"TRRI Feeds is an automated workflow solution designed to sustain large amounts of regulatory content. Ultimately the user interface will evolve and be available via redistribution channels and third party software, adding greater value for clients." said Stuart Martin, Head of Risk Information & Learning Services at Thomson Reuters.