IPSX chooses Cinnober for exchange technology

Veronica Augustsson, Cinnober

Cinnober has been selected by the International Property Securities Exchange (IPSX) to deliver a managed trading solution.

IPSX has applied for approval from the Financial Conduct authority (FCA) for a Recognised Investment Exchange (RIE) license in order to be able to operate as a regulated stock exchange dedicated to the admission and trading of securities in commercial real estate (CRE). It will be the first CRE specialist stock exchange and is anticipated to launch in 2017.

IPSX will offer Exchange Traded Property (ETP) securities, a new investment product which will enable retail and institutional investors to buy and sell shares in a single commercial property. IPSX will also provide investors with transparency, liquidity and publicly available data with exchange-driven price formation.

"Cinnober thrives when breaking new grounds, and IPSX offers a very strong concept with the potential to revolutionize the CRE market," commented Veronica Augustsson, CEO of Cinnober. "A safe, transparent and resilient marketplace will highly benefit the industry."

The solution will be based on the offering TRADExpress as a Service (TESS).