Microsoft and AMIS announce Asia's first blockchain consortium

Microsoft has entered a partnership with AMIS and the Industrial Technology Research Institute of Taiwan (ITRI) to form Asia's first consortium blockchain network on Azure. Microsoft is also in collaboration with banks such as Ubon Financial, Cathay Financial Holdings, MegaBank, KGI, Taishin, CTBC Bank to further develop blockchain opportunities in the Taiwan financial market.

AMIS's blockchain solutions utilize distributed ledger technology and cryptographic authentication, which aims to streamline financial business operations and reduce money laundering risks and other cyber-attacks. This solution can also be extended to other implementations such as Internet of Things (IoT) to further expand business opportunities.

Danny Ting, National Tech Officer, Microsoft Taiwan said: "At the moment, companies incur high costs when they perform any cross-organization transactions and this can be solved using blockchain technology. The offering can also inspire further innovative solutions for the industry."