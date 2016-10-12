Broadridge expands presence in Asia

Hong Kong and Singapore - Broadridge Financial Solutions, a provider of technology and operations, communications and data and analytics solutions, has expanded its on-the-ground presence in the region, affirming its commitment to the Asian market.

"The launch of the new Singapore office is the culmination of years of building our presence across the Asia Pacific region," said David Becker, head of Asia Pacific for Broadridge.

The new office opening follows on Askin Leung's expanded role as head of the company's Hong Kong office.

Broadridge has also joined industry organisations to contribute to the wider discussion of how industry standards and practices are evolving. The company is now active in: