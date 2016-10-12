Broadridge expands presence in Asia
First Published 14th December 2016
Broadridge expands presence in Asia with new Singapore office and senior appointment.
Hong Kong and Singapore - Broadridge Financial Solutions, a provider of technology and operations, communications and data and analytics solutions, has expanded its on-the-ground presence in the region, affirming its commitment to the Asian market.
"The launch of the new Singapore office is the culmination of years of building our presence across the Asia Pacific region," said David Becker, head of Asia Pacific for Broadridge.
The new office opening follows on Askin Leung's expanded role as head of the company's Hong Kong office.
Broadridge has also joined industry organisations to contribute to the wider discussion of how industry standards and practices are evolving. The company is now active in:
ASIFMA (Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association) - An independent, regional trade association that aims to promote the development of mature and efficient capital markets. (Joined in July 2016.)
International Bankers Association of Japan - A Japan-based trade association for foreign banks, securities firms and associated financial services firms. (Joined in August 2016.)
AIMA (Alternative Investment Management Association) - A global group representing alternative asset managers. (Joined in October 2016.)