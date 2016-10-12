LiquidityBook Integrates FactSet data

Sean Sullivan, LiquidityBook

New York - LiquidityBook has integrated FactSet's real-time global exchange, reference and benchmark data within both the Buy-Side LBX and Sell-Side LBX POEMS (portfolio, order and execution management system) platforms. The data can be leveraged across all asset classes supported by LiquidityBook - equities, options, futures, fixed income and FX.



With the integration, clients are able to access intraday holdings and trade files in LBX and perform detailed analyses with FactSet's real-time portfolio analytics and optimization tools. The combined offering is currently being leveraged by several clients, including Crow Point Partners, which recently implemented the LBX platform across its front-, middle- and back-office operations as a replacement of the Eze Investment Suite.

Sean Sullivan, Chief Revenue Officer at LiquidityBook said: "FactSet provides all the information needed to streamline and accelerate the buy-side workflow, from news and quotes to robust volume analytics and powerful portfolio performance tools. Its portfolio-specific information also helps to enhance the communication between trader and PM, strengthening a vital link on the buy-side desk."