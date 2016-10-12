Markit FRTB Studio performs capital calculations for a million trades in seconds

Andrew Aziz, IHS Markit

London - IHS Markit has announced that Markit FRTB Studio, an aggregation and capital analytics engine, has processed a portfolio of one million trades in single digit seconds on a European bank's Hadoop infrastructure as part of a successful proof-of-concept.

Part of IHS Markit's broader FRTB Solution , FRTB Studio is built on big data technology and can be used as a standalone component, integrating with banks' existing risk management infrastructure. Front office and risk teams can use the aggregation and capital analytics engine to assess how decisions relating to P&L attribution (PLA), desk restructuring and modellability impact their capital charges.

"Markit FRTB Studio can calculate the capital charges for a Standard and Internal Model Approach (SA and IMA) in mere seconds based on a portfolio of one million trades," said Andrew Aziz, global head of Markit Analytics at IHS Markit.