DataArt partners with Amazon Web Services

DataArt, the technology consultancy, has become an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Consulting Partner. Amazon Partner Network (APN) provides support and access to help professional services firms design, architect, build, migrate and manage workloads and applications on AWS.

The partnership intends to provide DataArt's clients with a wider range of affordable, on-demand technology that lets them take advantage of innovations in the IoT, Big Data and analytics, streamline operations and enable data-driven scalable business models.