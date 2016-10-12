ICE Clear US recognised as third-country CCP

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has added ICE Clear US to its list of recognised third-country central counterparties (CCPs) under the European Markets Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR).

EMIR requires EU-based CCPs to be authorised and non-EU CCPs to be recognised in the European Union (EU). Once a CCP has been authorised or recognised within the EU, EU firms can use these CCP to fulfil their clearing obligations.

The updated list of recognised CCPs is available on ESMA's website.