Deutsche Boerse and BSE extend market data partnership to India INX
First Published 15th December 2016
Deutsche Börse and BSE India extend market data partnership to new international exchange India INX.
Hartmut Graf, Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse Market Data + Services is strengthening its partnership with BSE India (formerly known as Bombay Stock Exchange) by licensing market data products for the newly set up international exchange India INX to international clients.
"Clients can license all India INX data products under their existing single license agreement with Deutsche Börse. This approach meets clients' market data needs while reducing their administrative requirements and increasing overall efficiency." said Hartmut Graf, Head of Data Services at Deutsche Börse.