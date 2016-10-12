Deutsche Boerse and BSE extend market data partnership to India INX

Hartmut Graf, Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse Market Data + Services is strengthening its partnership with BSE India (formerly known as Bombay Stock Exchange) by licensing market data products for the newly set up international exchange India INX to international clients.

"Clients can license all India INX data products under their existing single license agreement with Deutsche Börse. This approach meets clients' market data needs while reducing their administrative requirements and increasing overall efficiency." said Hartmut Graf, Head of Data Services at Deutsche Börse.