Duco expands into payments space with Currencycloud agreement

Christian Nentwich, Duco

London - Currencycloud will use Duco Cube's self-service data control platform for operational functions including cash, trade-to-cash, and bank cash flow reconciliations.

Christian Nentwich, CEO of Duco said: "Currencycloud's Payment Engine streamlines processes, reduces manual intervention and cuts inefficiencies in currency transfers, which is exactly what we are achieving for firms in the data control space."

Jon Burrell, VP of Operations at Currencycloud, said: "We are looking to Duco to transform and streamline our reconciliation process. As our volume grows and our network expands we needed to invest in automating our reconciliations to ensure we keep client funds properly protected and handle the transactions across multiple providers."