Peru's Credicorp joins R3 blockchain consortium

David Rutter, R3

Financial innovation firm R3 has announced Credicorp as the first Spanish-speaking Latin American financial institution to join its consortium to design and apply distributed and shared ledger-inspired technologies to global financial markets.



Credicorp provides corporate and personal banking, brokerage services, and other financial services across its six principal subsidiaries. The company also operates in Bolivia, Columbia and Chile, and is listed on the Lima and New York stock exchanges.

David Rutter, CEO of R3 comments: "Credicorp's expertise and knowledge of Latin American markets will be a key asset as we continue to establish our footprint in the region."

