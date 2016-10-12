Peru's Credicorp joins R3 blockchain consortium
First Published 15th December 2016
Peruvian financial services company is first Spanish-speaking Latin American member of R3 consortium.
David Rutter, R3
Financial innovation firm R3 has announced
Credicorp as the first Spanish-speaking Latin American financial
institution to join its consortium to design and apply
distributed and shared ledger-inspired technologies to global
financial markets.
Credicorp provides corporate and personal banking, brokerage services, and other financial services across its six principal subsidiaries. The company also operates in Bolivia, Columbia and Chile, and is listed on the Lima and New York stock exchanges.
David Rutter, CEO of R3 comments: "Credicorp's
expertise and knowledge of Latin American markets will be a key
asset as we continue to establish our footprint in the region."