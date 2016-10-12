TORA launches new charting solution powered by ChartIQ

Oren Blonstein, TORA

San Francisco - TORA, the provider of investment management technologies, has announced the launch of a new multi-asset charting technology powered by ChartIQ.

The fully integrated new tool, which supplements TORA's existing charting technology, provides a charting platform featuring a suite of drawing tools and technical indicators.

Combining real-time streaming market data with HTML5-based architecture, the charting tool enables customized analysis of equities, derivatives and FX instruments. Users can trade directly from charts and plot fills against real-time market data.

Commenting on the launch, Oren Blonstein, Global Head of Product at TORA, said: "We're excited to augment our current charts with ChartIQ's technology, which will provide our clients with better analysis capabilities and more data-driven trading decisions."