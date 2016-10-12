The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

TORA launches new charting solution powered by ChartIQ

First Published 15th December 2016

Fully integrated charting engine allows users to trade directly from the chart, plot fills against real-time market data and visualize financial data.

Oren Blonstein, TORA

San Francisco - TORA, the provider of investment management technologies, has announced the launch of a new multi-asset charting technology powered by ChartIQ.

The fully integrated new tool, which supplements TORA's existing charting technology, provides a charting platform featuring a suite of drawing tools and technical indicators.

Combining real-time streaming market data with HTML5-based architecture, the charting tool enables customized analysis of equities, derivatives and FX instruments. Users can trade directly from charts and plot fills against real-time market data.

Commenting on the launch, Oren Blonstein, Global Head of Product at TORA, said: "We're excited to augment our current charts with ChartIQ's technology, which will provide our clients with better analysis capabilities and more data-driven trading decisions."

