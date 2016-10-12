Quantopian hires Marc Volpe as CFO

Boston - Quantopian, the free online platform for education and creation of investment algorithms, has hired Marc Volpe as Chief Financial Officer.

"Marc is joining us as we prepare to manage external capital in early 2017," said John "Fawce" Fawcett, Founder and CEO of Quantopian. "Marc's skills and background will help us in our efforts to provide the highest returns that we can for our investors, and through those returns, a growing stream of payments to selected algorithm authors from our community."

Before joining Quantopian, Mr. Volpe worked for three years as the Chief Financial Officer of Fort Warren Capital Management, where he assisted in the launch of that firm's hedge fund in 2014. He also served as the Chief Compliance Officer at Regiment Capital, and was a manager in the audit practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he began his career in 1997.