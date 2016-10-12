Avelacom launches new London - Moscow low latency route

Moscow - Avelacom has completed a new segment of DWDM network, intended to be the lowest latency route between London and Moscow.

The project deploys 900 km of terrestrial fibre and three new points of presence (PoPs) across Europe: in Amsterdam, Bremen and Helsinki. The backbone is connected to Cinia's C-Lion cable in the Baltic sea and Avelacom's fiber network in Russia. The latest update aims to achieve sub-35 millisecond latency (round-trip delay).