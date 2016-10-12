Automated Trader Magazine - Latest edition available now

The Q4 edition of Automated Trader is about to hit the stands - if you can't wait for the print copy, subscribers can access the complete edition on-line now.

If Regulation AT is your thing, non-subscribers can find out all the latest in CFTC's Supplemental Proposal: What traders need to know, by J.P. Bruynes and Libbie Walker. And for subscribers, if you've ever wondered just what exactly is an algorithm, Nathan Coombs takes an in-depth look at the algo tagging rule in Germany's HFT Act.

On a slightly more technical note, Stefan Wintner, equity markets volatility expert, demystifies the Relationship between S&P 500 and VIX changes.

Industry news

Swedish Regulator Finansinspektionen fined Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Clearing for cyber security failings.

Sapient Global Markets made predictions for 2017.

Preqin issued a year-end update on the impact of Brexit on hedge funds.

SEF Tracker online data for November is now available.

Products and Services

Tullett Prebon Information, Quaternion and Columbia University formed an open source risk collaboration.

Thomson Reuters consolidated its content feeds for compliance.

Options completed the Systematica platform migration.

Linedata enhanced Linedata Global Hedge porfolio management system, and integrated its OMS with Integral InvestorFX.

IBM announced a blockchain ecosystem.

Nasdaq Nordic launched Auction on Demand, and Copenhagen 25 for the Danish market.

Euler Investments selected OptionsCity market-making software and API services.





People in the news

CME Group announced new senior management positions. Enforcement Director Andrew J. Ceresney became the latest to depart the SEC, and Dr. Narahari Phatak was appointed Associate Director for Policy in the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis.