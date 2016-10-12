Deutsche Boerse deploys Tbricks by Itiviti

Lee Griggs, Itiviti

London - Itiviti, the technology provider for the capital markets industry, has announced that Deutsche Börse has signed a long-term agreement to use its Tbricks by Itiviti platform.

Deutsche Börse will use Tbricks by Itiviti for Market Surveillance on Eurex providing real-time derivatives pricing and alerting together with submission of settlement prices. Consisting of off-the-shelf components, together with bespoke applications provided by Itiviti's Professional Services, the solution leverages Tbricks scalable architecture to cover all instruments listed on Eurex (700 underlyings) including Equity, Index and FX options.

"We are delighted a global industry leader of the stature of Deutsche Börse has chosen Tbricks by Itiviti following a comprehensive RFP process" says Lee Griggs, President EMEA, Itiviti. "The selection of Itiviti as a core partner for Deutsche Börse is a further testament to both the quality of the technology and services we are able to provide.